Atlantic University Sport recently announced the major award winners and all-stars for women’s rugby and a couple of STFX names name the list.

Fourth-year back row/No. 8 Skye Koyote of the STFX X-Women was named the AUS Most Valuable Player, while long-time STFX coach Mike Cavanaugh was named coach of the year.

STFX student athletes named as all-stars include Koyote, Emma MacDougall, Kendra McDonell, Akwaima Akpan, Sophie Beck, Katie Murphy, and Katie Douglas.