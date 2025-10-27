X-Women Rugby’s Val von Muehldorfer and X-Men Hockey’s Lucas Canning chosen St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Rugby and Hockey.

The Female Athlete of the Weeks is X-Women Rugby prop Val von Muehldorfer. The third year Climate and Environment Science student from Calgary was the player of the game and the championship most valuable player in Wednesday’s 33-31 victory over Acadia to the AUS championship title. Von Muehldorfer played strong game for the X-Women, scoring a try in the second half.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men hockey forward Lucas Canning. The first year Business student from Stellarton was named player of game in the X-Men’s 9-2 win over Dalhousie Friday night. Canning had four goals in the game. He currently has 7 points on the season, including six goals.