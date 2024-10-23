X-Women Soccer Hosts AUS Championship this Weekend

STFX University is hosting the AUS Women’s soccer championship tournament this week.

Games begin on Thursday, with the Dalhousie Tigers taking on the Memorial Sea-Hawks at 1 p.m., followed by the STFX X-Women squaring off with the Acadia Axewomen.

X-Women midfielder and four-year veteran Caitlin Crichton said in order to be successful, it comes down to believing in each other and sticking to their game.

On Friday, Cape Breton University will play the winner of Dalhousie and Memorial at 1 p.m., while UNB will play the winner of Acadia and STFX at 4 p.m.. The championship game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. All games at set for STFX Stadium.