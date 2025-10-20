X-Women Soccer off to AUS Championship at Cape Breton University; X-Men Soccer to Host AUS Championship

The seedings and schedules have been set for the AUS Women’s and Men’s Soccer Championships.

The women’s championship will be held in Sydney starting Thursday. The X-Women, seeded 6th will be in the second quarter-final against tournament host and 3rd seed Cape Breton University at 4 p.m. The early game Thursday features 5th seed Acadia taking on Memorial at 1 p.m.

Semi Finals will be held Friday afternoon Dalhousie and UNB earned byes into the semi-final round. The St. FX/CBU quarter-final winner will face UNB in the semi-final.

The AUS final is Sunday at 1 p.m.

The AUS champion will advance to the U Sports National Women’s Soccer Championship at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario November 6th to 9th.

The Men’s AUS Championship will be hosted by St. FX University, starting Thursday. The defending AUS champion X-Men is seeded 3rd and will face Memorial on the second quarterfinal on Thursday at 4 p.m. The early quarter-final features UNB and Moncton at 1 p.m.

The winner of the St. FX/Memorial match will play Dalhousie, the second seed at 4 p.m. Friday. The other semi-final will see Cape Breton, the number one seed facing the winner of the UNB/Moncton match at 1 p.m. Friday.

The AUS final will take place 4 p.m. Sunday.

Both the AUS champion and the runner up will advance to the U Sports Men’s Soccer Championship at the University of Toronto November 6th to 9th.