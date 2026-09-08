X-Women Soccer’s Avril Jamieson, X-Women Rugby’s Jessie Penney and X-Men Soccer’s Aidan Nielsen Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Soccer’s Avril Jamieson, X-Women Rugby’s Jessie Penney and X-Men Soccer’s Aidan Nielsen who are the latest STFX Athletes of the Week.

Jamieson, a second year Human Kinetics student from Calgary, Alta. played two full 90-minutes games this weekend, putting in a stellar opening game performance Friday night in a 6-1 win over Mount Allison. Avril scored four goals and assisted on another as she garnered player of the game honours.

Penny, a first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Clarke’s Beach, Nfld. had a big game for the X-Women on the road Saturday as they defeated Acadia 36-29 to open the AUS season.