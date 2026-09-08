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X-Women Soccer’s Avril Jamieson, X-Women Rugby’s Jessie Penney and X-Men Soccer’s Aidan Nielsen Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Sep 8, 2026 | Sports

X-Women Soccer’s Avril Jamieson, X-Women Rugby’s Jessie Penney and X-Men Soccer’s Aidan Nielsen who are the latest STFX Athletes of the Week.   

Avri Jamieson (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
Jamieson, a second year Human Kinetics student from Calgary, Alta. played two full 90-minutes games this weekend, putting in a stellar opening game performance Friday night in a 6-1 win over Mount Allison. Avril scored four goals and assisted on another as she garnered player of the game honours. 

Jessie Penney (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
Penny, a first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Clarke’s Beach, Nfld. had a big game for the X-Women on the road Saturday as they defeated Acadia 36-29 to open the AUS season.  

Aiden Nielsen (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
Nielson, a first year Business Administration student from Calgary, Alta. played a huge game for the X-Men on Sunday in a 3-2 win on the road versus Cape Breton, scoring all three X-Men goals. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.