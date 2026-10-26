X-Women Soccer’s Oliva Thompson and X-Men Football’s Tyson Heather named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Soccer midfielder Olivia Thompson is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.
Thompson, a second year Nursing student from Hammonds Plains, N.S., was the Player of the Game Friday night in a big 2-1 victory on the road against the AUS first place and U SPORTS No. 6 ranked Dalhousie Tigers. Olivia assisted on the X-Women’s first goal and scored the game winner.
X-Men Football kicker/punter Tyson Heather is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Heather, a fourth-year Business student from Airdrie, Alta. scored 8 points and was named Player of the Game in the X-Men’s 21-18 win over Acadia on Saturday. He kicked two field goals from 32 and 35 yards and had a pair of extra point kicks. His 35 yard field goal came with a minute left in the game and was the game winning score for the X-Men.