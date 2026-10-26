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X-Women Soccer’s Oliva Thompson and X-Men Football’s Tyson Heather named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Oct 26, 2026 | Sports

X-Women Soccer midfielder Olivia Thompson is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.
Thompson, a second year Nursing student from Hammonds Plains, N.S., was the Player of the Game Friday night in a big 2-1 victory on the road against the AUS first place and U SPORTS No. 6 ranked Dalhousie Tigers. Olivia assisted on the X-Women’s first goal and scored the game winner.  
 
X-Men Football kicker/punter Tyson Heather is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Heather, a fourth-year Business student from Airdrie, Alta. scored 8 points and was named Player of the Game in the X-Men’s 21-18 win over Acadia on Saturday. He kicked two field goals from 32 and 35 yards and had a pair of extra point kicks. His 35 yard field goal came with a minute left in the game and was the game winning score for the X-Men.  

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X-Women Rugby’s Drew Bell and Grace Bender capture AUS Awards

Oct 21, 2026

AUS has announced its major award winners for Rugby, and several X-Women players were honoured The 2026 AUS women's rugby student-athlete community service award recipient is Drew Bell of the STFX X-Women. Grace Bender of the STFX X-Women is the 2026 AUS women's rugby...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.