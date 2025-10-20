X-Women Soccer’s Sarah Bach, X-Men Football’s Silas Fagnan named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer and Football.

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Soccer Goaltender Sara Bach. The first year science student from Calgary played two big games for the X-Women in St. John’s over the weekend. In Friday’s 2-2 draw with Memorial, Bach had six saves in the game. She had four saves in a 0-0 shutout draw Saturday with Memorial that clinched a playoff berth for the X-Women.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Football Quarterback Silas Fagnan. The fifth year student from Bonnyville, Alberta was the player of the game in the X-Men’s 45-3 win over Bishop’s on Saturday. He completed 22 of 30 passes, throwing two touchdown passes for 231 total yards, and rushed twice for 40 yards. In that game, Fagnan broke the AUS career passing yards record, eclipsing the record of 8,766 set by Acadia’s Larry Jusdanis 30 years ago.