X-Women Soccer’s Sarah Bach, X-Men Football’s Silas Fagnan named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week are from the sports of Soccer and Football.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer goalkeeper Sarah Bach. The first year Science student from Calgary was named Player of the Game in the X-Women’s 1-1 draw Friday with the Cape Breton Capers in her AUS regular season debut, posting seven saves. She followed that up with another 9 saves on Sunday in a close 2-1 loss to Dalhousie.

X-Men Football Quarterback Silas Fagnan is the school’s Male Athlete of the Week. The fifth year student from Bonnyville, Alberta had a strong outing in the X-Men’s 35-0 shoutout win over Acadia over the weekend. He was 25 for 38 in passing, for 320 yards. He scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 12-yard scamper and threw for an 11-yard touchdown later in the game. His passing touchdown broke the St. FX all-time career passing TD record. He has 48 in his career.