X-Women Track’s Eileen Benoit and X-Men Basketball’s D. J. Jackson Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Feb 11, 2025 | Sports

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Track and Field and Basketball.

Eileen Benoit (St. FX Athletics photo)

The Female athlete of the week is X-Women Track runner Eileen Benoit. The first year education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Windsor ran an impressive 3,000 metre race over the weekend at the SMU open in Halifax. Her time of 9:34.83 took top spot in the field of 18 racers and was good enough to automatically qualify her for the event at the upcoming USports Championship.

DJ JacKson (St. FX Athletics photo)

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Basketball guard D. J. Jackson. The first year Human Kinetics student from Mississauga, Ontario helped lead the X-Men to a 90-87 win over Saint Mary’s, scoring a game-high 37 points, his highest point tally this season. He also contributed 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. He leads the AUS conference and is second in the nation, averaging 23.4 points a game.


