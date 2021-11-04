Xaverian Fund Hits $50 million Target

St. FX University’s Xaverian Fund has surpassed its $50 million goal. The campaign, to raise

money for bursaries and scholarships for students in financial need was launched in October, 2014 by then St. FX President Kent MacDonald.

Current President Andy Hakin says seven years later, that ambitious goal has been achieved by more than $100,000. However,he says the work must continue.

Hakin, speaking at an event celebrating the milestone says the Xaverian Fund is helping to change lives.

Hakin says financial aid for students in need has more than doubled since the fund was established, from $400,000 annually to more than $1 million a year.

Hakin says there have been more than four thousand distinct donors to the fund since the campaign began, with contributions ranging from $10 to $6.24 million.