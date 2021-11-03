Xaverian Fund Reaches $50 Million Goal

St. FX University is celebrating a big milestone today.

In 2014, the school set a target to raise $50 million to assist students in financial need. It has just surpassed that goal. However, the university says the work will not stop there. While $50 million was the initial target for the Xaverian Fund, it wants to continue to raise money to increase the number of scholarships and bursaries available for students.

A celebration will be held on campus this afternoon at 3 at Mulroney Hall’s Joyce Family Atrium.