XFM Antigonish Kinsmen Backpack Drive a Huge Success

Students and families in need of some support with picking up school supplies got a little help from the XFM Antigonish Kinsmen Backpack Drive.

Over the month of August, 989xfm helped collect 160 school back packs, 40 lunch containers, water bottles, and school supplies to go out to local students.

Tiffany Hallett, a Schools Plus facilitator with the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said 989xfm reached out to Schools Plus to see if they could facilitate in getting collected back packs and school supplies out to families in the area. Hallett said she reached out to some colleagues and administration at various schools to identify families and students who could benefit from the support of back packs and other supplies.

Hallett said some will be kept at schools in case students need them throughout the academic year.

Thanks to all those who contributed to the XFM Antigonish Kinsmen Backpack Drive and making it a huge success.