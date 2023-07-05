Yard Sale: 9 am to 1 pm at 59 The Heights Road
Fund-raising is continuing by the Mulgrave Road Theatre for a planned renovation and expansion of its home in Guysborough.
Work is underway on a Trunk 4 redesign and an Active Transportation Corridor in Antigonish County.
One local fishers group reports catches were down for most of its members in the just concluded lobster fishing season.
Central Nova MP offers update of population milestone10:33 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canada has surpassed a significant milestone. Fraser, who is also the federal Immigration Minister says Canada has crossed the threshold to be a country of more than 40 million people. Fraser says those who come to make Canada home will be opening businesses, fill key gaps in the economy […]
Pictou Council recognizes local heriosm10:30 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County Council bestowed an award to three employees of Green for Life for an act of civic heroism. In March, while on his collection route, Matthew Deal found a woman in Baileys Brook pinned under her SUV, and radioed for help, to which Jayden Stevens and Jeff Wadden responded. After calling 911, they helped […]
Sports Roundup – July 26:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS A good day for Garry Kell at the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship in Membertou. Kell took first place in both right and left disabled men’s under 75 kilos and finished 4th in the 70 kilogram Grandmaster men’s class. NATIONAL SPORTS The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to avoid a series sweep when they […]