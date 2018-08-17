Yard Sale August 18, 2018, 9 – 12 noon at 17 Noah Court, Annie’s Bluff. Lots of household and other items.
Gasoline Prices fall, Diesel Holds Steady10:37 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline prices are down today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline fell by 1.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.23.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.24.4 in Cape Breton. Diesel prices are unchanged this week. The minimum price for […]
Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Pays Tribute to Port Hawkesbury...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Billy Joe MacLean says it’s a sad day to lose someone like Marc Dube. Dube, who served as the development manager with Port Hawkesbury Paper, died last week. MacLean says Dube was straight forward and helpful in explaining the industry. MacLean says without the efforts of both Dube and former Premier […]
Peddle finds Recruits for X-Men Hockey Close to Home1:23 pm | Read Full Article
A local university coach didn’t have to look too far for recent slate of recruits. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle recently announced six recruits for the 2018-2019 season are from Atlantic Canada. Will Bower, Will Thompson, Adam Howell, Bailey Webster, Matt Graham, and Blade Mann-Dixon are all east coasters who will vie for […]