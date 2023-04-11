Yard Sale: Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 357 Old Road Hill, Sherbrooke. Moving sale with antiques, vintage glass, clothes and Nascar collectables.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Grocery Rebate is Coming So...9:41 am | Read Full Article
The timing of when some local families might receive the Grocery Rebate from the federal government is becoming clearer. The measure, was included in the recently tabled federal budget. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says while the inflation rate is dropping, Canadians need support. Fraser says this is one of several affordability measures included in […]
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to Attend Major...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will be in Copenhagen, Denmark for a major wind energy conference later this month. The Wind Europe annual conference is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, in excess of 50 sessions and over 490 exhibitors. Chisholm-Beaton says she’ll be there to represent the town and the Strait Region at […]
Sports Roundup – April 96:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS U15AA: With a 2-2 record in the round robin, the Antigonish Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the league championship being played at the Dominion Arena in Cape Breton. They face the TASA Ducks at 8:30 this morning. The finals take place at 2. NS Junior League: Game 2 of the League final […]