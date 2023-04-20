Tim Horton's Antigonish
Yard Sale: April 22 & 23

Moving/Yard Sale: Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm at 14 Spruce Drive, Heatherton. Furniture, books, CDs, DVDs, serving trays, cabinets, ladders, canopy tent with vinyl top and sides, bar fridge, table saw, skill saw, car ramps, hand carved candles, and more…