Yard sale from 10am-2pm in the Smith and Fraser’s parking lot. Help save the c-can, fill a garbage bag for only $10!
The Town and @AntigonishCo have had to make adjustments to the Community Engagement schedule for the Exploration of Consolidation due to several Councillors testing positive for COVID-19. All sessions will be rescheduled for May. Please visit http://www.antigonish.ca for updates.
Antigonish native Matt Spencer is coming home to coach the @stfx_wbb team. http://bit.ly/39cI7eH
Antigonish Deputy Mayor William Cormier says Efforts are Bei...11:52 am | Read Full Article
With community sessions on the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish set to resume next week, Antigonish Deputy Mayor William Cormier said they are trying to provide information and answer questions. Sometimes, Cormier said, it can be divisive to ask people if they are for or against something. He said the sessions […]
Gasoline Jumps 6.1 Cents a Litre, Diesel Falls by Two Cents10:38 am | Read Full Article
The price of gasoline is up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped 6.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.75.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.76. While gasoline is up, diesel is down. It dipped […]
Two Local Players Brady Peddle and Owen Conrad named NSU15 M...11:53 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League has announced its year end awards. Among those recognized was second year blueliner with the Novas Brady Peddle, who was named to the league’s first all-star team. Another local product also made the first all-star team, defenceman Owen Conrad with the Pictou County WearWell Bombers. Facebook Twitter