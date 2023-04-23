10am to 1pm at the Liscomb Legion
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased Second Vessel Confirmed
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming news that a second vessel has been secured for Northumberland Ferries’ Nova Scotia-PEI service. The Quebec-owned ferry will operate from the end of June until the middle of October. The same vessel was used following a fire in last July aboard the M-V Holiday Island that took the […]
Guysborough County Company calls for a Resumption of the Elv...
A Halifax lawyer is calling on Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray to immediately amend its Fisheries Management Order and allow Wine Harbour Fisheries to resume fishing and catch their licensed quota. A release from lawyer Michel Samson states the Fisheries Management Order closed the 2023 commercial elver fishery in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick […]
Sports Roundup – April 23
LOCAL SPORTS For the second straight year, the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League champs. The Bulldogs dominated in a 5-1 victory over the Capstone Colts in Game 7 at the Antigonish Arena, outshooting the Colts 36-14. The Bulldogs will travel to Liverpool to take part in the Don Johnson […]