9am – 3pm @ 206 Embree St Port Hawkesbury
Moving sale. Tools, sports items, household items, furniture, Christmas items and more.
The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public's help in investigating threats with a knife made to several people along Sampson Trail. http://bit.ly/3K8eDLD
The tourism industry in Eastern mainland Nova Scotia is getting some help from the federal government. http://bit.ly/3EI4OD2
Efforts by an organization in Antigonish Town and County to raise money in support of the people of Ukraine re going well. The group, called Antigonish Community Ukrainian Relief Effort was formed earlier this month. It’s goal is to raise $25,000; matching what the Town and County of Antigonish and St. FX University committed to […]
The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was threatening people with a knife. Police say the incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon at around 2:05 on the Samson Trail near Terrace Street in the town. The man is described as being in his mid 20’s to early 30’s, […]
The Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League has announced its year end awards. Among those recognized was second year blueliner with the Novas Brady Peddle, who was named to the league’s first all-star team. Another local product also made the first all-star team, defenceman Owen Conrad with the Pictou County WearWell Bombers. Facebook Twitter