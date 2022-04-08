Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Yard Sale: April 9 – 30

This entry was posted in Yard Sales on .

Yard Sale: April 9 – April 30, from 9 am to 5 pm at 540 Farm Road, Heatherton On-going until the end of April. New items added daily. Machinery, tools, building supplies, some house hold items, queen box spring and mattress, lots of odds and ends, etc.