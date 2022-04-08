Yard Sale: April 9 – 30

Yard Sale: April 9 – April 30, from 9 am to 5 pm at 540 Farm Road, Heatherton On-going until the end of April. New items added daily. Machinery, tools, building supplies, some house hold items, queen box spring and mattress, lots of odds and ends, etc.
The Province offered one-time grants totalling $396,000 to support 20 community transportation providers across Nova Scotia, including a number of local groups. Antigonish Community Transit Society is getting $36,000, La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Lté receives $31,000, CHAD Transit in Pictou County and Strait Area Transit are both being provided with $16,000 each, and […]
The price at the pump is down a bit this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline fell by 2.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.66.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it;s $1.67.1 Diesel is also down […]
Antigonish native and Saint Mary’s Huskies Hockey forward Kara MacLean has been named the school’s Female Rookie of the Year. A highly recruited player, MacLean exceeded expectations and was named to the AUS All-Rookie Team. In 20 games this season she tied for second on the Huskies and among all AUS first year players with […]