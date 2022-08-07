9am to 12 Noon @ 12585 Havre Boucher.
Home decor, sporting goods, clothes, toys, tools, and art.
Yard Sale: Aug 20
Because of the continued Heat Warnings, Festival Antigonish is performing a modified version of the Hobbit at the Bauer Theatre. More information available on our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/photos/a.388826109666/10159585611434667/
Sunday Ceilidh at the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre, Judique is cancelled for this week.
Stellarton Police say one man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in the town this morning. https://bit.ly/3bHLmw6
Stellarton Police say a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following a shooting in the 100 block of Hudson Street Saturday morning. Police say officers were called to the area at around 10 a.m. on a report that a man had been shot. The victim sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot […]
For the second day in a row, gasoline and diesel prices have fallen. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower prices overnight. Gasoline has tumbled by 10.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.64.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.65 on Cape […]
REGIONAL SPORTS Some big races are expected today for Canada at the world championships of canoe and kayak racing taking place on Lake Banook in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Katie Vincent races the 200-metre distance in canoe in an attempt to defend her title as world champion in the event, and up-and-comer Sophia Jensen races in […]