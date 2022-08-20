10 am – 4 pm both days @ 7817 highway 4, Afton
Multi family yard sale
Yard Sale: Aug 20 & 21
Lost: A man's wallet Friday night between Whidden's & Columbus Field. Call 902-867-7377 if found.
If you're travelling to Canso, take Hwy. 344. If you're en route to Guysborough, take Hwy. 7.
Due to a collision, Hwy. 16 in #UpperBigTracadie is currently closed. Traffic is being detoured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It is expected that Hwy. 16 will be closed for an extended period of time.
Judique, Inverness County, is one of two communities receiving the 2022 Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award. The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage administers the award program. Recipients are chosen by a selection committee based on evidence of citizen engagement, civic pride and a positive outlook on the future of the community. Facebook Twitter
It was a big day on the Canada Games track for Antigonish`s Marin Canning. Canning finished 6th in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final with a new NS record and personal best (10:53.36). The provincial record hadn’t been broken since 2007. Facebook Twitter
LOCAL SPORTS It’s Summer Sizzler Weekend at Riverside International Speedway. The Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler event showcases the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, the Passion Flooring Mini Stock Tour, and the Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series Presented by Conrad Brothers. Local racers include Corey Breen, Daniel Delorey, Brad DeCoste, Jeffrey Breen, Dennios Nickerson, […]