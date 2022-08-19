8 am to 5 pm @ 1748 Summerside Rd
All sorts of stuff: housewares, car items, toys, etc
Yard Sale: Aug 20
Inverness County-Parks Canada has begun culvert replacements at two sites between New Haven and Ingonish. Traffic Lights with single lane detours will be in place until the end of October…. Parks Canada apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to the travelling public.
Antigonish Community Litter Clean-up starts tomorrow morning!
Come lend us a green hand tomorrow, Saturday, August 20th from 10am - 12pm and help us keep our community clean and litter free!
For further information or questions, please contact info@erswm.ca
Happy Birthday Arlo McInnis of Antigonish, hope you have a great day, and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it, just drop into the station to pick it up and you can get your treats at the James Street location of Tim's.... ENJOY...
Judique, Inverness County, is one of two communities receiving the 2022 Lieutenant-Governor's Community Spirit Award. The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage administers the award program. Recipients are chosen by a selection committee based on evidence of citizen engagement, civic pride and a positive outlook on the future of the community.
It was a big day on the Canada Games track for Antigonish`s Marin Canning. Canning finished 6th in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase final with a new NS record and personal best (10:53.36). The provincial record hadn't been broken since 2007.
