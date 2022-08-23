beginning 9 am @ 1B Dolorosa Ave
Lots of ladies clothes, coolers, bedding, and some housewares
Yard Sale: Aug 27
beginning 9 am @ 1B Dolorosa Ave
Lost: A man's wallet Friday night between Whidden's & Columbus Field. Call 902-867-7377 if found.
An 18 year old man from Beaver Bank is dead following a motor vehicle collision over the weekend on Highway 16. Around 7:15 Saturday morning, RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie. The 18-year-old, who was driving a Honda Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
With both opposition parties criticising the efforts of the Progressive Conservatives on health care on the anniversary of last year’s election, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said her party remains confident they are on the right track. With the election win, said Thompson, the PCs were given a mandate by Nova Scotians that […]
AGR Playoffs Sunday afternoon: Semi Final # 1 Pomquet Acadians 1 Guysborough Broadhorns 0 Winning Pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Adam Anderson Logan Chisholm RBI double in the top of the 7th inning for the win. Semi Final # 2 Heatherton Warriors 3 Carmie MacInnis St Josephs Chiefs 2 Winning Pitcher Paul Purcell […]