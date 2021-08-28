9 – 1 Saturday & Sunday at 1362 Cape Jack Road, Havre Boucher
RESIDENTS OF TOWN/COUNTY OF ANTIGONISH: Join StFX Pres, Dr Hakin, Mayor Boucher, & Warden McCarron Wed, Sept 1, 6:30-7:30 PM (ADT) for a virtual information session to learn about the upcoming fall term. For more, click http://www.stfx.ca/communityinfo
Cape Breton Canso Liberal candidate Mike Kelloway says health care is a top issue in the election campaign. http://bit.ly/3mEy0nK
3:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton Canso incumbent says the big issue in the area remains health care and what the federal government can do to help. Mike Kelloway, the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming federal election, says even though it is a provincial domain, items like doctor recruitment and retention remains on the minds […]
3:19 pm | Read Full Article
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also four recoveries. Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Three cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel, one is a close contact […]
5:54 am | Read Full Article
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stole the show in the Montreal Alouettes’ home opener. Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans threw two touchdown passes in a 27-10 win over Montreal in front of 14,753 fans at Percival Molson Stadium. After failing to record more than eight points in a game this season, the Tiger-Cats broke their 2021 scoring record […]