10 am – Noon at 3 Silverwood Drive
Miscellaneous household items, clothing, furniture
RESIDENTS OF TOWN/COUNTY OF ANTIGONISH: Join StFX Pres, Dr Hakin, Mayor Boucher, & Warden McCarron Wed, Sept 1, 6:30-7:30 PM (ADT) for a virtual information session to learn about the upcoming fall term. For more, click http://www.stfx.ca/communityinfo
Cape Breton Canso Liberal candidate Mike Kelloway says health care is a top issue in the election campaign. http://bit.ly/3mEy0nK
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also four recoveries. Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Three cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel, one is a close contact […]
The Cummins 150 scheduled for Saturday at Petty International Speedway at River Glade, New Brunswick, near Moncton has been cancelled. Race organizers say the race has been shelved because of new travel restrictions imposed this week based on vaccination status in Nova Scotia. The next race on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will […]