9am – 1pm at 5240 Salt Springs Road, Highway #7 (Red House on left before Ultramar)
RESIDENTS OF TOWN/COUNTY OF ANTIGONISH: Join StFX Pres, Dr Hakin, Mayor Boucher, & Warden McCarron Wed, Sept 1, 6:30-7:30 PM (ADT) for a virtual information session to learn about the upcoming fall term. For more, click http://www.stfx.ca/communityinfo
@AntigonishTown @AntigonishCo
Cape Breton Canso Liberal candidate Mike Kelloway says health care is a top issue in the election campaign. http://bit.ly/3mEy0nK
Cape Breton Canso Liberal Incumbent Mike Kelloway says Healt...3:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton Canso incumbent says the big issue in the area remains health care and what the federal government can do to help. Mike Kelloway, the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming federal election, says even though it is a provincial domain, items like doctor recruitment and retention remains on the minds […]
Nine New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia3:19 pm | Read Full Article
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also four recoveries. Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Three cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel, one is a close contact […]
Sports Roundup – August 296:11 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS U18 Major Hockey League Exhibition play, it was a lop-sided affair as the Pictou Weeks team shutout the Cape Breton West Islanders 9-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Center on Saturday. Today, the Islanders host the Weeks at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center! Game starts at Noon. Admission is $5.00 for […]