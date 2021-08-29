10 am to Noon at 3 Silverwood Drive
Furniture, kitchen wares, dishes, electronics, clothing, miscellaneous
RESIDENTS OF TOWN/COUNTY OF ANTIGONISH: Join StFX Pres, Dr Hakin, Mayor Boucher, & Warden McCarron Wed, Sept 1, 6:30-7:30 PM (ADT) for a virtual information session to learn about the upcoming fall term. For more, click http://www.stfx.ca/communityinfo
The Cape Breton Canso incumbent says the big issue in the area remains health care and what the federal government can do to help. Mike Kelloway, the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming federal election, says even though it is a provincial domain, items like doctor recruitment and retention remains on the minds […]
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also four recoveries. Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Three cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel, one is a close contact […]
LOCAL SPORTS In NS U18 Major Hockey League Exhibition play, it was a lop-sided affair as the Pictou Weeks team shutout the Cape Breton West Islanders 9-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Center on Saturday. Today, the Islanders host the Weeks at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center! Game starts at Noon. Admission is $5.00 for […]