9am to 5pm, 2880 Southside River Denys Road, Valley Mills. Weather permitting.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Less than 24 hours until the next 50/50 winner is drawn!
Head to http://goxgo.ca/5050 to play for a chance to win #goxgo
There is a temporary closure of the emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital today.
Antigonish Weather Title
Municipality of Pictou County Provides a Grant to Revive the...11:42 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of Pictou County has provided a grant of $28,882.40 to help with ongoing development of the former Salem ball field. The ball field has sat largely unused for much of the last 20 years, but a group of local volunteers is working to revive the facility. The project is being coordinated in the […]
RCMP Investigate Damage to a Port Hawkesbury Restaurant11:19 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury RCMP is investigating damage to a local restaurant on Reeves Street in the town. Police were called to the scene at 8:30 this morning. Officers learned that someone had thrown a food jar through the front window of the restaurant, causing significant damage to the window. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information […]
Sports Roundup – August 55:35 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The St. Mary’s Shooters Association will host the Harold Scott Memorial Benchrest Shoot tomorrow from 9-3 at the DNRR Stillwater range, at 9240 Highway 7 Stillwater. There will scope center-fire and scoped rim-fire rifle classes at 100 yards. Members of the public may shoot as guests; Certified range safety officers will be on […]