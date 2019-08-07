Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 16 Park Blvd in Glen Air Estates. Rain date is Sunday, August 11th.
L’Arche Antigonish Marks 40 years this Weekend1:03 pm | Read Full Article
L’Arche Antigonish is celebrating. It is turning 40 this year, with a number of activities planned this weekend. It starts with a Meet and Greet at St. James United Church Hall, on Friday evening at 7. On Saturday there’s a Pancake Breakfast, L’Arche Olympics, and the Dinner and Dance. On Sunday morning there’s at prayer service […]
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Nova Scotia 55+ ...8:46 am | Read Full Article
With the Nova Scotia 55 Plus Games wrapping up over the weekend, the warden called the event good for the area. The games saw 717 athletes take part in a number of events in Antigonish Town and County from August 1-3. Warden Owen McCarron the success of the games highlights the town and county’s ability […]
Junior B and C Players in Province to Wear Full Face Shields...1:34 pm | Read Full Article
Following a push by Hockey Canada, Hockey Nova Scotia made full face shields mandatory for Junior C and Junior B hockey for the coming season. Adam Rodgers, president for the Strait Pirates Junior B hockey club, said clubs received word of the change last month at the junior B league AGM. He said reaction to […]