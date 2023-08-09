Yard Sale: 9 a.m. – noon at 125 Main St., Antigonish. Moving Sale. Lots of household items, home and Christmas decor.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Less than 24 hours until the next 50/50 winner is drawn!
Head to http://goxgo.ca/5050 to play for a chance to win #goxgo
There is a temporary closure of the emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital today.
Former Tenants of Antigonish Student Rental House ordered to...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
Eight former tenants of a student rental house in Antigonish have been ordered to pay just under $6,000 in damages in a case a small claims court likens to the 1978 movie “Animal House”. In a written decision, adjudicator Raffi Balmanoukian characterizes the photographic evidence of the dwelling as a “pigsty”. The landlord contends the […]
Inverness County Captures ParticipACTION Community Challenge...9:44 am | Read Full Article
Inverness County is Nova Scotia’s most active community. The municipality received the distinction in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge, a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages Canadians to get active. The municipality’s acting head of Recreation and Community Wellness, Jason Calder says they’re pleased with the honour. He says it began the push to […]
Deadline nears for Club Championship at Antigonish Golf Club12:44 pm | Read Full Article
The deadline is approaching to register for the Club Championship at the Antigonish Golf Club. To participate, you must be registered by the end of the day Wednesday. The cost is $40 per person. The championship will be played Saturday and Sunday, August 12th and 13th. Play will begin each day at 7 a.m. A […]