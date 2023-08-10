Yard Sale: from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 27 Lemarquis Drive, North Grant Estate, lots of tools and house-hold items.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Less than 24 hours until the next 50/50 winner is drawn!
Head to http://goxgo.ca/5050 to play for a chance to win #goxgo
There is a temporary closure of the emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital today.
Libraries looking for residents to serve on access committee6:38 am | Read Full Article
Provincial library organizations are seeking residents to serve on a Library Access Committee. A release from the Eastern Counties Regional Library, or ECRL, states committee members will provide guidance to library groups including ECRL on identifying, preventing, and eliminating barriers to people with disabilities in libraries. The release states the committee will play a pivotal […]
Premier Tim Houston comments on carbon tax6:20 am | Read Full Article
Premier Tim Houston said his government will continue to fight the carbon tax. Speaking to media ahead of today’s cabinet meeting, Houston fielded questions on a number of topics including the recent by-election in Preston. When asked about voters in Preston who voted specifically to send a message about the carbon tax, Houston said the […]
Deadline nears for Club Championship at Antigonish Golf Club12:44 pm | Read Full Article
The deadline is approaching to register for the Club Championship at the Antigonish Golf Club. To participate, you must be registered by the end of the day Wednesday. The cost is $40 per person. The championship will be played Saturday and Sunday, August 12th and 13th. Play will begin each day at 7 a.m. A […]