Yard sale at 16c Greening Drive from 9-12. Mixture of everything from Puzzles to clothing and some misc items.
Cancellation: Tonight's AGR double header scheduled for Pomquet is cancelled.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Two Companies Submit Low Bids on Construction Contracts10:11 am | Read Full Article
Two local companies submitted low bids on road construction projects. S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $2,077,777 for pulverization and asphalt concrete repaving and culvert replacement for two projects in Guysborough County. Both projects are on Old Country Harbour Road, along two sections covering 3.3 kilometres. One other company offered a quote […]
Emergency Department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso C...9:49 am | Read Full Article
The emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso will be closed this weekend. The department shut down at 7 o’clock Thursdayevening; it is set to re-open Monday morning at 8. Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For non-urgent care, call your family doctor or primary care provider. For general health advice and […]
Deadline nears for Club Championship at Antigonish Golf Club12:44 pm | Read Full Article
The deadline is approaching to register for the Club Championship at the Antigonish Golf Club. To participate, you must be registered by the end of the day Wednesday. The cost is $40 per person. The championship will be played Saturday and Sunday, August 12th and 13th. Play will begin each day at 7 a.m. A […]