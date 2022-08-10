Moving sale at 53 MacKinnon Street, Antigonish from 9:00 am to 1pm.
New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man With Robbery9:19 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have a man in custody in connection with a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on East River Road on Tuesday. Police say they were alerted of the robbery shortly before one in the afternoon. A suspect was located by police nearby on MacKay Street. Police allege the man attempted to […]
Nominations Open for Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business...9:13 am | Read Full Article
Nominations are now being accepted for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Chamber Executive Director Lauren Kaiser says the deadline for nominations is September 6th. Kaiser says there are five awards; for Emerging Business, the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, Export Recognition, Outstanding Service, and Young Entrepreneur. Kaiser says some nominations have already been […]
Nova Scotia’s Rugby 7’s and Men’s Basketba...9:20 am | Read Full Article
At the Canada Games in Ontario’s Niagara region, the Nova Scotia Women’s Rugby 7’s team picked up a pair of wins yesterday. The team, which includes New Glasgow’s Brooke Reid and Kate Bethell were victorious over Saskatchewan 15-10 and New Brunswick 31-5 to enter today’s medal round in a strong position. Nova Scotia’s men’s basketball […]