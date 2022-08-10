LARGE INDOOR FLEA MARKET AT ST.BEES ANGLICAN CHURCH.
WHERE: 1930 CHURCH STREET, WESTVILLE,PICTOU COUNT
TIME: 9AM UNTIL 1PM
New Glasgow Regional Police have a man in custody in connection with a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on East River Road on Tuesday. Police say they were alerted of the robbery shortly before one in the afternoon. A suspect was located by police nearby on MacKay Street. Police allege the man attempted to […]
Nominations are now being accepted for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Chamber Executive Director Lauren Kaiser says the deadline for nominations is September 6th. Kaiser says there are five awards; for Emerging Business, the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, Export Recognition, Outstanding Service, and Young Entrepreneur. Kaiser says some nominations have already been […]
At the Canada Games in Ontario’s Niagara region, the Nova Scotia Women’s Rugby 7’s team picked up a pair of wins yesterday. The team, which includes New Glasgow’s Brooke Reid and Kate Bethell were victorious over Saskatchewan 15-10 and New Brunswick 31-5 to enter today’s medal round in a strong position. Nova Scotia’s men’s basketball […]