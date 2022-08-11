Yard sale: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., 267 Half Island Cove Road, Guysborough County. Variety of household, tools, Christmas, and more
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Town of New Glasgow is inviting citizens to apply to serve on the listed committees that assist Council with achieving its goals and objectives for the community. Learn more about how to apply here: https://bit.ly/3BZiQRq
In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing, especially those in rural communities where testing is not available nearby, the Public Health mobile units will be offering testing in the communities across all zones – https://www.nshealth.ca/news/public-health-mobile-units-providing-additional-covid-19-testing-all-zones-13
Antigonish District RCMP is looking for information in relation to damage to a filling station used by a local fire department on Old Monastery Rd in #Monastery. https://bit.ly/3PwgNYt
Premier Tim Houston Visits Antigonish as Part of Summer Tour12:41 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was in Antigonish yesterday as part of a summer tour of the province. Houston visited some local businesses and the Antigonish Farmers market along with Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson. Houston said he’s been visiting communities across the province since the summer began, noting it’s always great talking to Nova Scotians. […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser visits Port Bickerton and Sherb...11:49 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser paid a visit to a couple of tourist attractions recently that received federal funding for upgrades. Fraser says one stop took him to Sherbrooke Village, which has received just over $38,000 from a mixture of federal programs, including support for its Old Fashion Christmas celebration. Fraser also stopped […]
Nova Scotia’s Rugby 7’s and Men’s Basketba...9:20 am | Read Full Article
At the Canada Games in Ontario’s Niagara region, the Nova Scotia Women’s Rugby 7’s team picked up a pair of wins yesterday. The team, which includes New Glasgow’s Brooke Reid and Kate Bethell were victorious over Saskatchewan 15-10 and New Brunswick 31-5 to enter today’s medal round in a strong position. Nova Scotia’s men’s basketball […]