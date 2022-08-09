Multi-family yard sale from 9 am to 1 pm at 44 Church street Extension.
It's a way to connect new residents of the area with their community. During the month of August, there is a weekly event called Welcome Wednesdays at the Market. It's held at the Antigonish Farmers' Market. https://bit.ly/3JEVC4Q
Female leaders from the developing are at the Coady Institute, enrolled in the Global Change Leaders program. https://bit.ly/3zGjf8Q
Happy Birthday Jase Melanson of Pomquet Point Road, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it, we invite you to drop in to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5, and redeem it at the James Street Tim Horton's location.
Boston Pizza Antigonish recognized by Parent Company3:13 pm | Read Full Article
Boston Pizza Antigonish was recognized by Boston Pizza Chain as one of the company’s All Stars for 2021. Owners Bill and Alexis Beaton opened the local establishment back in 2006 and have since received six such recognitions from the Boston Pizza Chain. Bill said the All Stars designation recognizes the top 15 Boston Pizza franchises […]
One person Drowns at Lochaber Lake11:41 am | Read Full Article
RCMP confirmed a drowning yesterday at Lochaber Lake. RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said Antigonish RCMP received a call to Highway 7 in North Lochaber for a possible drowning at 4:10 p.m. on Monday. Police said a 19-year-old male tried stepping into the water from a dock, went under, and never came back […]
Riverside International Speedway Preparing for August 20th S...11:21 am | Read Full Article
Management for Riverside International Speedway announced details for the August 20 Summer Sizzler Presented by Wilson Equipment, a grassroots racing extravaganza showcasing the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour, and the Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series Presented by Conrad Bros. Two drivers will have the chance to take […]