Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 112 Cameron Kinney Hill, Antigonish. Lots of dishes, crafts, yarn, and much more
The NDP candidate in Inverness is Joanna Clark who says she's hearing concerns on a number of issues as she campaigns for the August 17th vote. http://bit.ly/3iD1srz
Three new Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:38 pm | Read Full Article
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There is also one recovery. Two of the new cases are in Central Zone and one is in Eastern Zone, all related to travel There are now 19 active cases of COVID-19. One person is in ICU. On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed […]
Richmond NDP candidate Bryson Syliboy Believes Riding is Up ...9:54 am | Read Full Article
Richmond NDP candidate Bryson Syliboy says the issues facing local residents are pretty much the same issues people are experiencing across the province. Some of the concerns Syliboy heard include things like access to health care and mental health services, as well as infrastructure improvements. The Richmond riding was Cape Breton Richmond in the last […]
Sports Roundup – August 86:12 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced the IWK 250 Super Weekend has been rescheduled for September 9 to 11 in anticipation of eased restrictions as the province enters Phase 5 of its Reopening Plan. The signature event was originally set for July, but postponed so as many fans as possible can […]