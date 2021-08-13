Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1468 Indian Harbour Lake, Highway 211. Lots of tires, antiques, kid stuff,hand crafts, dishes and much much more!!
The 18th Annual Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links golf tournament is getting underway this morning at the Antigonish Golf and Country Club.
Pictou East NDP candidate Joy Polley say Health Care a Major...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The NDP candidate for Pictou East says health care is a major issue in the riding, adding mental health services are also on the minds of residents. Joy Polley, described by the NDP Website as a queer, non-binary resident of Fraser’s Mountain, has a history of volunteering in the area and was the recipient of […]
New Glasgow Police investigate Armed Robbery in Trenton8:23 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Needs convenience store late Thursday night on Main Street in Trenton. Police say the incident was reported shortly before midnight. Officers responded with assistance of the RCMP’s Police Dog Services Unit. A preliminary investigation has determined that a man entered the store […]
Former Player Keenan Gillis named an Assistant Coach of the ...8:53 am | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League announced former player Keenan Gillis accepted an assistant coaching position with the team. Gillis joins Head Coach Kyle Gillies and returning Asst Coach Michael MacDonald as members of the Islanders Coach Staff for the 2021-2022 season. Gillis was a stalwart defenseman for […]