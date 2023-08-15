From 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at 30 Silverbirch Dr., Lower South River. Lots of new and kids items.
Cancellation: Tonight's AGR double header scheduled for Pomquet is cancelled.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
New Glasgow Regional Police make Arrest after a Car was Stol...9:36 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police say officers have arrested a 45-year-old man after a 2013 Ford Focus was stolen from a business on Merigomish Road. Police say the arrest was made Monday afternoon on Marsh Street. The car was stolen on Saturday, it was recovered Monday in Stellarton. Police say the man has been charged with […]
Federal Government supports Two Projects in Pictou County10:33 am | Read Full Article
Two projects in Pictou County recently received federal government support. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Ottawa has provided almost $35,000 to build a new natural outdoor playground in East River Valley to encourage more children to get outside and play. Also receiving federal funding is the MacDonald Rebekah Lodge in Sunnybrae. Through […]
Alex Grant Wearing Captain’s “C” for KHL’s Barys Astana9:41 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Alex Grant will be wearing the “C” on his jersey for the KHL’s Barys Astana as the league’s pre-season is underway. This will be Grant’s first full season with the club, which is based in Kazakhstan. Facebook Twitter