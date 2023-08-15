8 Vincents Way, Antigonish 8am-12pm, Sale is located in the garage. Doors roll up at 8am.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Cancellation: Tonight's AGR double header scheduled for Pomquet is cancelled.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Antigonish Weather Title
Pride Week in Pictou County Underway; A Number of Activitie...9:33 am | Read Full Article
A number of events are taking place in Pictou County over the coming days for Pride Week. Wanda White, co-chair of Pictou County Pride, noted a number of flag raisings already took place in Pictou county municipalities and events will begin running on Thursday. Such events include a 2SLGBTQIA+ book club, a pride circus jam, […]
New Glasgow Regional Police Lay Charges in Connection Thefts...9:29 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to thefts that occurred at a recent community event in the town. On Sunday, Police received a report that several vendors from the Pictou County Ribfest were victims of thefts. Equipment, food and other items were stolen from eight vendors. Some items were recovered. […]
Alex Grant Wearing Captain’s “C” for KHL’s Barys Astana9:41 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Alex Grant will be wearing the “C” on his jersey for the KHL’s Barys Astana as the league’s pre-season is underway. This will be Grant’s first full season with the club, which is based in Kazakhstan. Facebook Twitter