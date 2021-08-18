Tim Horton's Antigonish
Yard sale – August 21

Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 11 Riverview Lane, Antigonish. (Approximately 1/4 mile east of the Church St. Dairy Queen, on old TransCanada Highway, directly across from Willowdale Lane). Lots of miscellaneous items to choose from.