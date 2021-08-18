Yard sale – August 21

Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 11 Riverview Lane, Antigonish. (Approximately 1/4 mile east of the Church St. Dairy Queen, on old TransCanada Highway, directly across from Willowdale Lane). Lots of miscellaneous items to choose from.
Happy Cones will be scooping before and during the Nova Scotia Summer Fest Kitchen Party Tour across the street from Columbus Field in the Keltic Ford parking lot at 5 pm today.
We will not be at our regular location on Main Street at noon today.
All seven local ridings were taken by the PC's in Tuesday's provincial election. http://bit.ly/3mbEA4C
One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia8:18 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported one new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 22, with one person in the ICU. The new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel. As of Monday, workers administered over 1,411,383 doses of […]
Inverness County Woman Charged for Assaulting a Road Safety ...8:17 am | Read Full Article
Inverness County District RCMP charged a woman for assaulting a road safety flag person. At approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, police received a complaint of an assault on Little Mabou Road in a construction zone. Police learned that a safety flag person was conducting traffic control when a woman approached her and voiced her opinion about […]
Sports Roundup – August 156:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher picked up his third win of the season last night at the Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite continued his podium streak coming home second after battling hard in the final laps with Dylan Blenkhorn who had to settle for third. Ashton Tucker was fourth, followed by Greg Proude. The […]