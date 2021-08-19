Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1514 Lochaber Road. Something for everyone!
Antigonish County: Hwy 104 East of Pushie Road will be closed on August 19th between 3:00pm and 5:00pm for blasting. Closure of both Eastbound & Westbound Lanes.
Found: Set of keys in the parking lot behind Vivid Hair in Antigonish. CA Smith Mechanical is on the front of the key tag. Can be picked up at the Antigonish RCMP station.
PC Leader Tim Houston Meets with Lieutenant-Governor2:16 pm | Read Full Article
Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston met with Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc today. Following his party’s election victory on Tuesday, the Pictou East MLA was requested by LeBlanc to form a new government. Houston accepted the invitation and is now referred to as Premier-designate. A swearing-in ceremony of Houston as Premier and his cabinet will be […]
Province identifies Eight New Cases of COVID-192:07 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 32, with one person in the ICU. Six of the cases are in Central Zone. Five are related to travel and one is under investigation. One case is in Northern […]
Sports Roundup – August 156:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher picked up his third win of the season last night at the Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite continued his podium streak coming home second after battling hard in the final laps with Dylan Blenkhorn who had to settle for third. Ashton Tucker was fourth, followed by Greg Proude. The […]