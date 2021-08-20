Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5409 Highway 7. Books, art, toys, furniture, housewares and much more.
It's back to the gridiron for the St. FX Football X-Men. Training camp begins in one week. http://bit.ly/3zijBRH
Province Identifies 10 New Cases of COVID-194:50 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery. Provincial health officials say nine of the new infections are in Central Zone. Five are related to travel. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation. One case is in Northern Zone and is under investigation. There are 41 active cases […]
New PC Cabinet to be Sworn in August 31st4:11 pm | Read Full Article
PC Leader and Premier-designate Tim Houston and his cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday, August 31st. Houston and his ministers will take the oath of office from Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc. Houston says he has a lot of quality people in his caucus to choose from in selecting his inner circle. Houston says […]
X-Men Football Preparing for 2021 AUS Season8:40 am | Read Full Article
StFX Football Head coach Gary Waterman said he is excited to get his team back onto the field this fall. With the regular season and playoffs scrapped last year because of COVID-19, Waterman said the team was still able to practice for most of the year. The coach admitted even though everyone trained and worked […]