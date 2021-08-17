Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 5 Sunset Terrace, Antigonish. Household items, lots of toys, clothes, electronics and much more!
Happy Birthday Jack DeCoste of Tracadie, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to you.
Voting in this provincial election is going to look different for Nova Scotians casting ballots today. Elections Nova Scotia spokesperson Naomi Shelton says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency enacted a number of measures at polling stations to keep voters and workers safe. Shelton says each voter will also be given a pencil. Shelton says […]
The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a rash of vandalism to the exterior of vehicles. Police say it has received reports of incidents in the Elm Street, Abercrombie Road and Lavinia Street areas. The damage occurred sometime early Sunday morning. In all, police received 14 complaints of vehicles being scratched, causing significant and costly […]
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher picked up his third win of the season last night at the Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite continued his podium streak coming home second after battling hard in the final laps with Dylan Blenkhorn who had to settle for third. Ashton Tucker was fourth, followed by Greg Proude. The […]