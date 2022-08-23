from 9am to 1pm, 4588 Dunmore Road, St Andrews. There will be furniture, appliances, household items, sporting goods, tires. A variety of goods.
Happy Birthday Ethan Chisholm of Heatherton, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher here with your name on it, it can be picked up Mon - Fri 9 - 5 at the radio station, congrats....
Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble, #2940 drawn but not played, next draw on August 29th worth over 2200$...
Aug 23 Subway Trivia: A survey found that 40% of people say they are more productive when their working environment has THIS. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
One Dead in Upper Big Tracadie following crash9:48 am | Read Full Article
An 18 year old man from Beaver Bank is dead following a motor vehicle collision over the weekend on Highway 16. Around 7:15 Saturday morning, RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie. The 18-year-old, who was driving a Honda Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Health Minister defends Gov’t Record on Healthcare9:47 am | Read Full Article
With both opposition parties criticising the efforts of the Progressive Conservatives on health care on the anniversary of last year’s election, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said her party remains confident they are on the right track. With the election win, said Thompson, the PCs were given a mandate by Nova Scotians that […]
Local Sports: AGR League Wraps Up, Racing Results9:42 am | Read Full Article
AGR Playoffs Sunday afternoon: Semi Final # 1 Pomquet Acadians 1 Guysborough Broadhorns 0 Winning Pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Adam Anderson Logan Chisholm RBI double in the top of the 7th inning for the win. Semi Final # 2 Heatherton Warriors 3 Carmie MacInnis St Josephs Chiefs 2 Winning Pitcher Paul Purcell […]