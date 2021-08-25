Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5 Coady Avenue.
The union representing teaching and research staff at @stfxuniversity calls on the school to require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. http://bit.ly/3Dj1pJO
Aug 25: Subway Trivia: In a survey where women were asked what item they wish their partner didn’t own, THIS came in at #1. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Judicial Recount Scheduled for Glace Bay-Dominion10:42 am | Read Full Article
There will be a judicial recount in last week’s provincial election for the district of Glace Bay-Dominion. The recount was requested by NDP candidate John Morgan and was ordered by a Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Judge. The recount will be held at the Sydney Justice Centre next Monday, August 30th. On election night, PC […]
St. FX Association of University Teachers Recommends Mandato...9:29 am | Read Full Article
The St.FX Association of University Teachers (StFXAUT) has issued a release calling on university administration to institute a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The release states students, faculty, and staff who can get the vaccine should be required to do so and those who cannot should undergo regular testing. Members present overwhelmingly supported a resolution at […]
Sports Roundup – August 22 *Updated 7:45 AM*6:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Craig Slaunwhite picked up the checkered flag at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, winning the Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler Twin 75’s. Cole Butcher and Nicholas Naugle were second and third respectively, with Jarrett Butcher and Kyle Reid rounding out the top five. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish led the most laps during the race, […]