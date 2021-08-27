Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4209 Highway 4, across from Snow Queen Leisure World. Houseware ,sporting goods, furniture.
John Beaton of Antigonish is celebrating today, all the best, enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to you.
GOOD Friday to you, no change at the pumps this morning, pictured Northeastern Nova Scotia prices, Cape Breton 133.7 and 122.7 respectively. Heat warning ended for our area, except Guysborough, sun cloud, chance of showers, high 24, humidex 29. Breezy. Have a great day..
New Glasgow Regional Police lay Drug Charges following a Tra...8:25 am | Read Full Article
A traffic stop Thursday morning by New Glasgow Regional Police has led to a drug seizure. Officers pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu at 8:20 a.m. on Westville Road in the town for a motor vehicle violation. Police say a further investigation led to the seizure of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the car. A […]
St. FX University to Implement Mandatory COVID-19 Testing8:22 am | Read Full Article
StFX University announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for the campus community. In an announcement to the campus community, university president Andy Hakin said the school started consultations with union leadership and the Students’ Union related to a mandatory testing policy for all students, staff, and faculty. Testing will be free and will be available during regular […]
Cummins 150 at Petty International Speedway Cancelled9:16 pm | Read Full Article
The Cummins 150 scheduled for Saturday at Petty International Speedway at River Glade, New Brunswick, near Moncton has been cancelled. Race organizers say the race has been shelved because of new travel restrictions imposed this week based on vaccination status in Nova Scotia. The next race on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will […]