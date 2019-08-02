Yard sale at 2007 North Lochaber, Highway 7
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There's a leak in the Town of Pictou's water system. The town is ordering residents to conserve water. https://t.co/eoEAVK31Nt
Some Inverness residents have been complaining of a smell from the community's aging waste water treatment facility. County council has been told by staff replacing the facility is the only long-term solution.
https://t.co/McTFI9QCNk
Fuel Prices Rise1:42 pm | Read Full Article
Fuel prices are rising. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline increased by 3.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.21.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.21.9 on Cape Breton. Diesel is up by 2.2 cents a litre in the eastern […]
Inverness County to install New Water Meters1:04 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County’s director of finance says the municipality is going full steam ahead with installing new water meters, and customers can expect improved service and more accurate billing as a result. Tanya Tibbo made a presentation to council yesterday (August 1) and she outlined the meat and potatoes of the $750,000 project. Neptune Technology Group […]
Stanley Cup is coming to Port Hood This Weekend1:17 pm | Read Full Article
The Stanley Cup is coming to Port Hood this weekend. The Al MacInnis Sports Centre is hosting hockey’s holy grail as part of this week’s Chestico Days festivities. The cup will be on display at the floor of the arena on Saturday, August 3, with viewings from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.. MacInnis, who serves […]