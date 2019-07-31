Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 40 Hill Road, Havre Boucher.
We are currently running a test of our transmitter equipment... there may be a temporary loss of the radio signal, but we are still streaming at https://t.co/WBYL67ZFcF
Pictou District RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man from Colchester County for impaired driving following a complaint from a resident. At around 7:40 p.m. yesterday, Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of a dangerous driver on highway 6 in Three Brooks. Witnesses told police a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, passing on solid lines, and forcing […]
Stellarton Police is reminding residents to ensure they lock their cars overnight. Police say officers have received a number of reports of vehicles being rummaged through in the town in recent days. Anyone with information on these incidents can all police at (902) 752-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
The Stanley Cup is coming to Port Hood this weekend. The Al MacInnis Sports Centre is hosting hockey’s holy grail as part of this week’s Chestico Days festivities. The cup will be on display at the floor of the arena on Saturday, August 3, with viewings from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.. MacInnis, who serves […]